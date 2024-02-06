Power outage affects some in Perryville

According to Behrle, Citizens Electric employees witnessed loud noises and bright flashes at the St. Joe substation. Operations crews and the engineering team are still working to officially confirm the cause of the outage. However, Behrle noted that a starling and a sky lantern were found near the scene causing suspicion either the bird or the skylight could have caused the equipment damage and outages.

Damage was extensive enough to require a complete substation shutdown to replace a set of high-voltage switches and conductor, after which workers electrically tested and re-fused the substation transformer, she said.