Four hundred-fifty people attended the Humane Society of Southeast Missouri’s Power of Pawsitivity fundraiser Saturday, raising more than $28,000 before expenses, according to executive director Tracy Poston.

After expenses, the total of which were not completely finalized as of Tuesday afternoon, the event raised roughly $22,000 for the shelter, which Poston said is “about in line” with the annual fundraiser’s typical proceeds.

The shelter has a yearly operating budget of about $700,000, and most of the money raised Saturday will go toward that fund. Only about $695 was donated specifically for the shelter’s capital campaign for a new adoption center.

“The event is for day-to-day operations,” said Charlotte Craig, president of the shelter’s board of directors, “but we felt like we needed to ask. You know, I tried to look at it as $700 more that we didn’t have.”

The Humane Society of Southeast Missouri announced its capital campaign for a new, 12,000-square-foot humane education and adoption center facility in October, with a price tag of $3.7 million. Of that goal, Craig said the shelter has secured about $1.5 million, with another six-figure estate donation on the way.

“Once it gets settled, and it’s probably going to be another month or two, that should put us right at $2 million,” Craig said.

Despite the relatively small amount given toward the capital campaign over the weekend, Poston said shelter leadership will push ahead toward the planned groundbreaking date of June 1.