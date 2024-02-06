'Power Camp' promises sports training, Christian message

A youth sports camp with a Christian message is open for registration and is free to participants.

The Fellowship of Christian Athletes will hold a free “Power Camp” from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. July 25 through 27 at Cape Girardeau Central High School. It will offer training in baseball, softball, soccer, track, football and basketball for boys and girls entering grades five through eight this fall — all with an eye toward Christ’s message.

Mike Litzelfelner said the camp is a great way for young athletes to engage with Christ's message through sports.

"It's a great introduction to the good news of Jesus and also a way to honor and glorify God through their sport," Litzelfelner said.

Fellowship of Christian Athletes has been around since 1954, Litzelfelner said, and is in all 50 states and 42 countries.

He said he believes this camp will be the first in the Cape Girardeau area. He said he's excited for local athletes to receive the message and sports training.