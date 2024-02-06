Poverty by the Numbers in Cape Girardeau County
20.5%: Percent of children, ages 0 to 17, living in poverty in 2016
56%: Percent of black children living in poverty in 2016
15.2%: Percent of adults and children living in poverty
11,371: Number of adults and children living in poverty
Source: Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center Community Health Assessment
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.