NewsAugust 24, 2021

Pouring it on ... Center Junction

Concrete finisher Kent Walker with Columbia Curb & Gutters of Columbia, Missouri, brushes a freshly poured concrete barrier Monday morning along the new northbound Interstate 55 bridge over U.S. 61 between Cape Girardeau and Jackson. ...

Jay Wolz
Concrete finisher Kent Walker with Columbia Curb & Gutters of Columbia, Missouri, brushes a freshly poured concrete barrier Monday morning along the new northbound Interstate 55 bridge over U.S. 61 between Cape Girardeau and Jackson. Installation of two concrete barriers on either side of the bridge, each more than 300 feet long, is one of the last major steps in the Center Junction interchange project, which officials with general contractor Penzel Construction say could be complete by Oct. 1 as long as weather cooperates.
Local News
