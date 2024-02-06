All sections
NewsJuly 8, 2021

Pound of methamphetamine leads to Charleston man's 15-year federal prison sentence

A United States district judge sentenced Ervin Boyce of Charleston, Missouri, to 15 years in federal prison Wednesday for violating his parole. Boyce, 43, was released from federal prison in May 2020 after serving sentences for distributing cocaine and unlawfully possessing a firearm...

Monica Obradovic
Ervin Boyce
Ervin Boyce

A United States district judge sentenced Ervin Boyce of Charleston, Missouri, to 15 years in federal prison Wednesday for violating his parole.

Boyce, 43, was released from federal prison in May 2020 after serving sentences for distributing cocaine and unlawfully possessing a firearm.

A few months after his supervised release, the United States Probation Office searched Boyce's apartment. They found one pound of methamphetamine and a loaded pistol, according to a news release from the U.S. Department of Justice.

Boyce admitted during a guilty plea in April he possessed the items and intended to distribute the methamphetamine.

Boyce will be on supervised release once again after serving his new 15-year sentence.

Story Tags
Local News
