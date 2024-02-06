Pothole tree leads to song

Pothole Christmas tree inspires pastor to write holiday song

McCOMB, Miss. -- A scraggly metal Christmas tree planted in a pothole has inspired a Mississippi minister to pen a holiday song. One bit asks, "If a man can take a pothole and bring the whole world together, the question is what are you doing to spread the Christmas joy?" The Rev. Leon Hitchens of Webb Chapel Church in Liberty wrote "Pothole Christmas Tree" after local radio host Fern Crossley showed him the makeshift holiday scene, the Enterprise-Journal of McComb reported. The song celebrates John Drummond, who stuck the base of a wire Christmas tree into the traffic cone sticking out of the pothole. Neighbors decorated it with tinsel, ornaments and a large star on the top.

--Associated Press