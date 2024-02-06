Postal workers plan Monday informational picket in Cape Girardeau

A representative of the American Postal Workers Union (APWU) said an informational picket will be staged in front of the Cape Girardeau Post Office at 320 N. Frederick Street to raise awareness of what he says is the Postal Service's plan to cease mail sorting operations locally and shift the work to St. Louis.

Greg Davidson, president of APWU Local 4088, told the Southeast Missourian Friday the planned move will further disrupt mail service and constitutes a reversal of a 2015 moratorium on plant consolidations.