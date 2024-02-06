All sections
NewsMarch 30, 2021

Postal Service delays blamed for Cape utility bills slow delivery

The water/sewer/trash combined bill from the City of Cape Girardeau, handled by a third-party vendor, continues to arrive late to some residents. "We're being told there is a backup at the U.S. Postal Service hub in Memphis," city clerk Gayle Conrad said Monday, with weather conditions and COVID-19 being blamed...

Southeast Missourian

The water/sewer/trash combined bill from the City of Cape Girardeau, handled by a third-party vendor, continues to arrive late to some residents.

"We're being told there is a backup at the U.S. Postal Service hub in Memphis," city clerk Gayle Conrad said Monday, with weather conditions and COVID-19 being blamed.

"We've had a couple of customers tell us they received their March and February bills at the same time," Conrad said.

The city uses Peregrine Solutions of Monroe, Louisiana, to mail out utility bill statements, with Peregrine assuring municipal officials the invoices are going out from its office on time.

Conrad said in addition to receiving bills via Postal Service, customers can arrange to receive their invoices electronically.

To set up an alternate method, the utility billing office may be reached at (573) 339-6322 from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays or via email at customerservice@cityofcape.org.

Customer may also go directly to the utility billing page on the city's website at www.cityofcapegirardeau.org/departments/citizen_services/customer_service.

Local News
