Postal Service delays blamed for Cape utility bills slow delivery

The water/sewer/trash combined bill from the City of Cape Girardeau, handled by a third-party vendor, continues to arrive late to some residents.

"We're being told there is a backup at the U.S. Postal Service hub in Memphis," city clerk Gayle Conrad said Monday, with weather conditions and COVID-19 being blamed.

"We've had a couple of customers tell us they received their March and February bills at the same time," Conrad said.