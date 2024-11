Postal workers demonstrate Monday in front of the Rush Hudson Limbaugh Sr. U.S. Courthouse to protest talks of privatizing the U.S. Postal Service. ...

Postal workers demonstrate Monday in front of the Rush Hudson Limbaugh Sr. U.S. Courthouse to protest talks of privatizing the U.S. Postal Service. The demonstration was one of many held across the nation Monday, when post offices were closed in observance of Columbus Day. TYLER GRAEF