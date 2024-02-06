All sections
NewsApril 30, 2019

Post saying Missouri is banning mushroom hunting is a hoax

Associated Press

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- The Missouri Department of Conservation said it is not planning to ban mushroom hunting on public lands and is not considering implementing a license for the activity.

The department is responding to a social media post that includes the agency's logo. It shows a fake statement attributed to the agency claiming the state is banning mushroom hunting on public hunting grounds including those around lakes. And it states it is legal to hunt for mushrooms on private land without a permit.

It also states the state is considering implementing a $50 license for mushroom hunting, beginning Jan. 1.

None of that is true.

The wildlife department said the post is a hoax. In a post on Facebook, the agency asked the public to help dispel the rumor.

