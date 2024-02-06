Possible UPS strike could cause massive local service delays

As a potential UPS work stoppage threatens to disrupt deliveries across the United States, experts warn a strike would flood other delivery institutions and companies, including the U.S. Postal Service, causing delays in service and big economic losses.

While the Postal Service would certainly experience an influx in business, post office officials are not divulging much information about how it would handle such a surge if UPS and its employee union don't reach a deal by a Monday, July 31, deadline.

UPS is the nation's largest package delivery company, handling about 25% of all U.S. parcel volume, according to reporting by USA Today.

Locally, UPS employs 69 union members in its Scott City facility and 35 in Sikeston, Missouri, according to Jim Barrett, the business agent with Teamsters Local 688, which represents UPS union members on the eastern side of Missouri. Barrett said the union is holding off making public comments for now in hopes progress can be made before the deadline.

"This whole thing is fluid," he said. "And it kind of changes day to day. We're letting the week play out before saying too much in the media."

Chris Wilkison, a union steward with USPS in St. Louis, said he expects if UPS strikes, the post office processing centers in Cape Girardeau and St. Louis will receive volumes of mail comparable to the Christmas season.

He said USPS would probably need to hire temporary contractors to handle the workload, much like what happens at Christmastime. He said USPS may need to max out full-time employees on overtime. He also said he believes a UPS work stoppage could delay deliveries with the post office.

Unrelated to the potential UPS work stoppage, USPS has installed a new conveyor machine in Cape Girardeau and other rural areas that can process and sort mail faster than previous methods, which would help if a UPS employee strike were to occur, Wilkison said. Wilkison said the impact of a UPS strike would likely have a greater impact on the delivery side of the operation.

Messages left to the National Association of Letter Carriers Branch 1015 in Cape Girardeau were not returned.

The U.S. Postal Service has been tight-lipped about what a UPS strike could mean for the institution. Mark Inglett, a spokesman for the Postal Service, when asked what people can expect from mail delivery if a UPS strike occurs, said, "The Postal Service has a strong network, and we have the capacity to deliver what is tendered to us." The statement is the same as given to other media outlets across the country. Inglett did not elaborate on whether deliveries could be delayed or whether more people would need to be hired to handle the volume.