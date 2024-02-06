Possible train accident investigated

First responders work the scene of a where a person possibly was hit by a train Monday night at the bottom of Cape Rock Park in Cape Girardeau. Police and fire officials at the scene wouldn't comment. Radio dispatch reports said several people ran from the scene during the time of the incident, and one person was taken to the emergency room of a hospital. A Southeast Missourian reporter saw a smashed cellphone at the scene.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.