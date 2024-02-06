All sections
NewsDecember 9, 2021

Possible serial killer pleads not guilty in 2 St. Louis deaths; suspected in 4 others

ST. LOUIS -- A man suspected of a total of six killings in Missouri and Kansas pleaded not guilty Wednesday in two deaths in St. Louis. Perez Reed, 26, appeared via video to face charges he shot and killed 49-year-old Pamela Abercrombie on Sept. 16 and 24-year-old Carey Ross on Sept. 19 in St. Louis..

Associated Press

ST. LOUIS -- A man suspected of a total of six killings in Missouri and Kansas pleaded not guilty Wednesday in two deaths in St. Louis.

Perez Reed, 26, appeared via video to face charges he shot and killed 49-year-old Pamela Abercrombie on Sept. 16 and 24-year-old Carey Ross on Sept. 19 in St. Louis..

Reed is also charged in two killings in St. Louis County and two others in Kansas City, Kansas, in September and October.

He was arrested in early November while he was traveling from Kansas City to St. Louis.

Public defender Brian Horneyer entered not guilty pleas for Reed to two counts of murder and armed criminal action. Horneyer told the judge Reed has an extensive history of mental health issues, KMOV reported.

Reed is charged in the St. Louis County killings of 16-year-old Marnay Haynes on Sept. 13 and Lester Robinson, 40, on Sept. 26. He is also charged with killing Damon Washington Irvin and Rau'daja De'Naya Farrow on Oct. 28-29 in Kansas City, Kansas. He has not been arraigned in those deaths.

Reed pleaded not guilty in November to a federal weapons charge.

Authorities have said there is no known connection among the victims.

State News
