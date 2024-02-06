ST. LOUIS -- A man suspected of a total of six killings in Missouri and Kansas pleaded not guilty Wednesday in two deaths in St. Louis.

Perez Reed, 26, appeared via video to face charges he shot and killed 49-year-old Pamela Abercrombie on Sept. 16 and 24-year-old Carey Ross on Sept. 19 in St. Louis..

Reed is also charged in two killings in St. Louis County and two others in Kansas City, Kansas, in September and October.

He was arrested in early November while he was traveling from Kansas City to St. Louis.