Southeast Missouri congressman Jason Smith (R-8th District), the ranking Republican on the U.S. House Budget Committee, has the second-strongest cash-on-hand position of potential GOP hopefuls expected to run in the August 2022 Senate primary, according to third quarter data posted Friday by the Federal Elections Commission.

Smith has represented 30 counties in Southeast and Southern Missouri in Congress since 2013.

Smith met with former President Donald Trump at Trump Tower on May 24 in New York City amid speculation of a Senate run, but the Salem, Missouri, resident has not announced his intentions.

In April, a Smith fundraiser was held at Trump's Mar-a-Lago club in Florida.

Candidates have until March 29 to file for the race for the seat being vacated by the retiring Roy Blunt.

"I will put my conservative record ... up against anyone, and I'll also put my record of standing up for the America First agenda, supporting President Trump and not running away when things got tough," Smith told Fox host Neil Cavuto in June.

The winner of the November 2022 general election will join Missouri's Republican Sen. Josh Hawley in the Senate for a six-year term.