NewsOctober 19, 2021

Possible GOP Senate candidate Jason Smith shows strong cash-on-hand position in latest FEC filing

Southeast Missouri congressman Jason Smith (R-8th District), the ranking Republican on the U.S. House Budget Committee, has the second-strongest cash-on-hand position of potential GOP hopefuls expected to run in the August 2022 Senate primary, according to third quarter data posted Friday by the Federal Elections Commission...

Jeff Long
Jeff Long
Jason Smith
Jason Smith

Southeast Missouri congressman Jason Smith (R-8th District), the ranking Republican on the U.S. House Budget Committee, has the second-strongest cash-on-hand position of potential GOP hopefuls expected to run in the August 2022 Senate primary, according to third quarter data posted Friday by the Federal Elections Commission.

Smith has represented 30 counties in Southeast and Southern Missouri in Congress since 2013.

Smith met with former President Donald Trump at Trump Tower on May 24 in New York City amid speculation of a Senate run, but the Salem, Missouri, resident has not announced his intentions.

In April, a Smith fundraiser was held at Trump's Mar-a-Lago club in Florida.

Candidates have until March 29 to file for the race for the seat being vacated by the retiring Roy Blunt.

"I will put my conservative record ... up against anyone, and I'll also put my record of standing up for the America First agenda, supporting President Trump and not running away when things got tough," Smith told Fox host Neil Cavuto in June.

The winner of the November 2022 general election will join Missouri's Republican Sen. Josh Hawley in the Senate for a six-year term.

Drilling down

  • Cash on hand. According to the FEC, Smith's "cash on hand" position is $1,632,002.50 — just behind colleague Vicky Hartzler, 4th District GOP congresswoman from Harrisonville, Missouri, who has $1,651,443 in her campaign coffers. Hartzler announced her intention June 11 to run for the Senate.
  • July-September fundraising. The FEC reports Smith raised $293,859.77 in the third quarter with campaign sources adding the funds were raised from 769 donors. Since Jan. 1, Smith has raised $910,506.08 in his stated campaign for reelection to the House -- funds that could be utilized if he chooses to run for the seat Blunt holds.
  • Comparison to second quarter. Smith raised $540,558.29 from April 1 through June 30.

Other GOP hopefuls

Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt of St. Louis leads all announced GOP candidates in total revenue raised and funds received in the third quarter: $1,986,220.35 and $651,825.90, respectively. Schmitt is third, behind Hartzler and Smith, in cash on hand with $1,199,448.92.

Springfield area Rep. Billy Long (R-7) is second in third-quarter fundraising with $553,288.86 and has raised $902,250.05 since Jan. 1, according to the report filed by the Billy Long for Senate Committee. Long, who has been campaigning around the state in his "Billy Bus," has $539,853.87 cash on hand, according to the FEC.

Eric Greitens, former governor, is third in July through September fundraising at $543,509.06 for a total fundraising cache of $1,019,771.34. Greitens, who resigned the governorship in June 2018, has $200,802.87 cash on hand, according to the FEC.

Hartzler is fourth in July-September fundraising among Republicans with $446,155; Smith is fifth; and St. Louis lawyer Mark McCloskey is sixth at $267,132.10.

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

