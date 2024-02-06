Possibility of a big earthquake in Southeast Missouri in next 50 years?

PORTAGEVILLE, Mo. -- There is a 25% to 40% possibility of a magnitude 6 or greater earthquake occurring in the New Madrid Seismic Zone within the next 50 years, according to Andrea Spillars, Region 7 administrator for Federal Emergency Management Agency. She shared this prediction Thursday, March 16, during the 2023 Earthquake Summit in Portageville.

"Having this event here is so important to making sure we are communicating and collaborating with the boots on the ground," she said. "Our folks are so resilient in Missouri ... but (if) a devastating earthquake were to happen in the (NMSZ), it's going to take everyone in this room plus the whole of the government to make sure folks are OK."

State Sen. Jason Bean said a 4.0 earthquake that occurred in 2021 helped demonstrate some of the area's needs, and he hoped events such as Thursday's summit would help his region better prepare.

"The more prepared we are, the better," Bean said during a break. "I think that showed us even though the earthquake was very, very mild, it overloaded the 911 system in Poplar Bluff. Hopefully, this can help us be even better prepared."

The event brought together key people not only from Southeast Missouri, he said, but from Kentucky, Arkansas, Illinois and other regions.

"We're going to have to work with people across the region, and this (helps) get to know the people involved," he said.

Poplar Bluff, Missouri, police Chief Mike McClain agreed.

"This is an effort to increase our level of preparedness for natural disasters and take advantage of the networking," he said.

McClain was joined by members of the Poplar Bluff Housing Authority, Poplar Bluff city government and Butler County Health Department.

Earthquake science

The NMSZ is shaken by temblors on an almost daily basis, said Scott M. Ausbrooks, who is the Arkansas state geologist and director of the Arkansas Geological Survey within the state's Department of Energy and Environment.

A 1.2 magnitude quake was recorded Thursday morning, he shared, but it was likely unfelt and far below the magnitude of a damaging quake.

The NMSZ has had about 20 damaging earthquakes since the catastrophic 1811-1812 series that was reported to severely damage communities in Southeast Missouri and made the Mississippi River run backward for a short time.