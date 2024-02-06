Positive trends seen in coronavirus numbers

After several weeks of steadily increasing COVID-19 cases and deaths in the region, Cape Girardeau County officials got a bit of good news Thursday morning from the county’s emergency management agency director.

Mark Winkler updated county commissioners Clint Tracy, Paul Koeper and Charlie Herbst on several virus-related statistics:

The number of active cases in the county dropped since Monday from 530 to 502 Wednesday, with Winkler remarking, “That hasn’t happened for a while.”

The public schools are doing “a good job” with COVID. For example, he said, Cape Girardeau schools have 18 active cases with 144 in quarantine. Southeast Missouri State University deserves “kudos” for how it is handling the coronavirus, Winkler said, noting “the curve of cases is gradually going down.”

However, hospitalizations have not abated. Winkler said there are 21 virus patients at SoutheastHEALTH and 18 at Saint Francis Medical Center. He said each hospital is considered to be “at capacity” for COVID care but neither hospital system is asking for assistance right now. He said Southeast has asked for available respiratory therapists who might be available in Missouri.

Latest numbers

No new virus-related deaths were reported in the region Thursday, and daily virus case increases were less than they have been in recent weeks, with the exception of Scott County.