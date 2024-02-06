All sections
NewsSeptember 18, 2020

Positive case in Cape County Courthouse reverts court to Phase Zero of reopening

According to an administrative order by 32nd Judicial Circuit Court Presiding Judge Benjamin F. Lewis, the Cape Girardeau County Courthouse in Jackson is operating under Phase Zero functions effective at the close of business Thursday due to one or more confirmed cases of COVID-19 among courthouse personnel...

Southeast Missourian

According to an administrative order by 32nd Judicial Circuit Court Presiding Judge Benjamin F. Lewis, the Cape Girardeau County Courthouse in Jackson is operating under Phase Zero functions effective at the close of business Thursday due to one or more confirmed cases of COVID-19 among courthouse personnel.

All in-person hearings at the courthouse are suspended and only emergency matters will be heard, according to the order. Applications for orders of protection are to be filed with the office of the Circuit Clerk, and anyone with a hearing scheduled during the period of suspension is advised to contact their attorney.

The order is in effect only at the courthouse in Jackson until at least 8:30 a.m. Oct. 2, the order stated. All other court facilities in the 32nd Judicial Circuit are exempt from the order and will remain under Phase Two operating directives without change.

