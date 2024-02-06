Portions of South Shawnee, West Washington closed in Jackson

A pair of Jackson streets are temporarily closed this week, one because of the city’s water main replacement project and the other in connection with the construction of the new Cape Girardeau County Courthouse.
South Shawnee Boulevard between Old Cape Road and East Jackson Boulevard closed Monday to allow workers with Nip Kelley Equipment Co. to complete work related to the water system improvement project.
In addition, West Washington Street will be closed to all traffic between Court Street and North Missouri Street beginning at 7 a.m. today for the installation and connection of a sanitary sewer line by GWS Contractors Inc. at the new Cape Girardeau County Courthouse.
Detour signs have been set up along both streets, which are expected to reopen by late Thursday afternoon.
