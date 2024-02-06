Portions of Illinois routes 3, 146 open to traffic

Illinois Route 146 and a section of Route 3 reopened to traffic Friday afternoon, according to a statement from the Illinois Department of Transportation.
Floodwaters have receded enough for Route 146 from the Bill Emerson Memorial Bridge east to Route 3, and Route 3 from the Route 146/3 intersection north to McClure, Illinois, to be reopened.
Route 3 from the intersection south to Gale, Illinois, will remain closed while floodwaters continue to fall.
The highways have been closed since early July, and Route 3 between Route 146 and Gale has been closed even longer.
