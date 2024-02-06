All sections
NewsJuly 27, 2019

Portions of Illinois routes 3, 146 open to traffic

Illinois Route 146 and a section of Route 3 reopened to traffic Friday afternoon, according to a statement from the Illinois Department of Transportation. Floodwaters have receded enough for Route 146 from the Bill Emerson Memorial Bridge east to Route 3, and Route 3 from the Route 146/3 intersection north to McClure, Illinois, to be reopened...

Southeast Missourian

Illinois Route 146 and a section of Route 3 reopened to traffic Friday afternoon, according to a statement from the Illinois Department of Transportation.

Floodwaters have receded enough for Route 146 from the Bill Emerson Memorial Bridge east to Route 3, and Route 3 from the Route 146/3 intersection north to McClure, Illinois, to be reopened.

Route 3 from the intersection south to Gale, Illinois, will remain closed while floodwaters continue to fall.

The highways have been closed since early July, and Route 3 between Route 146 and Gale has been closed even longer.

Local News
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

