Portion of Water Street to close today

A portion of Water Street between Broadway and Independence Street in downtown Cape Girardeau will close at 5 a.m. today.
According to Nicolette Brennan, public information officer for the City of Cape Girardeau, the closure is because of repair work performed by Burlington Northern Sante DE (BSNF) Railway on railroad pedestrian crossings and rails.
The closure will also include adjacent parking spaces to the south of the parking lot in front of Big Sandy's Superstore.
Closures are scheduled to end at 3 p.m. Wednesday.