NewsOctober 2, 2019

Portion of Old Cape Road in Jackson to close for sewer work

A section of Old Cape Road in Jackson will be temporarily closed starting today to allow work crews to connect the nearby Best Western Plus hotel, currently under construction, to the Jackson sewer system. The closure will affect Old Cape Road between Old Orchard Road and East Jackson Boulevard...

Southeast Missourian

A section of Old Cape Road in Jackson will be temporarily closed starting today to allow work crews to connect the nearby Best Western Plus hotel, currently under construction, to the Jackson sewer system.

The closure will affect Old Cape Road between Old Orchard Road and East Jackson Boulevard.

Detour signs will be posted on either end of the closed road and motorists are asked to avoid the work area, if possible.

Weather permitting, the road will be reopened by Monday, according to Jackson staff engineer Clint Brown.

Local News
