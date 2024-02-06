All sections
NewsOctober 21, 2021
Portion of North Main Street closed in Cape because of building safety concern
The southbound lane of Main Street between Themis and Independence streets was closed Wednesday morning because of a building safety concern at 15 and 17 N. Main St., which houses Hotshots Sports Bar & Grill. The sidewalk in front of the building has also closed. Adjacent businesses will remain open and pedestrians should stay out of the enclosed area, municipal officials said...
Southeast Missourian
The southbound lane of Main Street between Themis and Independence streets closed Wednesday morning because of a building safety concern at 15 and 17 N. Main St. in downtown Cape Girardeau.
The southbound lane of Main Street between Themis and Independence streets closed Wednesday morning because of a building safety concern at 15 and 17 N. Main St. in downtown Cape Girardeau.Monica Obradovic

The southbound lane of Main Street between Themis and Independence streets was closed Wednesday morning because of a building safety concern at 15 and 17 N. Main St., which houses Hotshots Sports Bar & Grill.

The sidewalk in front of the building has also closed. Adjacent businesses will remain open and pedestrians should stay out of the enclosed area, municipal officials said.

According to Anna Kangas, development services coordinator with the City of Cape Girardeau, a portion of the street was closed because of bricks shifting on the buildings' front facades.

Hotshots subsequently closed.

"We're hoping to open back up as soon as possible, after we ensure it is safe to do so," a representative of Hotshots told the Southeast Missourian. The representative refused to comment further.

A structural engineer has been called on-site, Kangas said. It's unclear how long the road closure will last.

A line of bricks shifted in the front facades of 17 and 15 N. Main St. in downtown Cape Girardeau. City officials closed the southbound lane of Main Street between Themis and Indpendence streets Wednesday morning because of safety concerns with the buildings' structures.
A line of bricks shifted in the front facades of 17 and 15 N. Main St. in downtown Cape Girardeau. City officials closed the southbound lane of Main Street between Themis and Indpendence streets Wednesday morning because of safety concerns with the buildings' structures.Monica Obradovic
