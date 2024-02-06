The southbound lane of Main Street between Themis and Independence streets was closed Wednesday morning because of a building safety concern at 15 and 17 N. Main St., which houses Hotshots Sports Bar & Grill.

The sidewalk in front of the building has also closed. Adjacent businesses will remain open and pedestrians should stay out of the enclosed area, municipal officials said.

According to Anna Kangas, development services coordinator with the City of Cape Girardeau, a portion of the street was closed because of bricks shifting on the buildings' front facades.