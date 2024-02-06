A one-block section of Grandview Drive in Jackson will be closed to traffic next week while workers upgrade the water line along the street.
The work between Highway 25 and Edgewood Road is scheduled to start Monday and will last until Oct. 18, between the hours of 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. each day, weather permitting.
The water-line work is part of Jackson’s water system improvement project, which was approved by Jackson voters in 2014 to increase the flow of water to fire hydrants. Also included in the construction will be the repaving of the street in areas cut for water main installation and service connections.
Street access will be limited to local traffic during construction hours with access to all driveways along the street. The street will be open to through traffic during non-construction hours. Residents are asked not to park vehicles on the street while work is underway.
