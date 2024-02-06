Portion of Fountain Street to close Thursday, Friday

North Fountain Street between Broadway and Bellevue Street in Cape Girardeau will close from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday and from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday while Boulder Construction performs construction on the Marquette Building, according to a city news release. Detours will be available for motorists.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.