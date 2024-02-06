Portion of Fountain St. in Cape closed for waterline repairs

The southbound lane of North Fountain Street between Mason and Pearl streets in Cape Girardeau will be closed for waterline repairs beginning at about 8 a.m. today, weather permitting.
According to a notification from the Street Division of the Cape Girardeau Public Works Department, the work will take about a week to complete, again, depending on weather conditions.
Drivers are asked to use caution in the work zone, use designated detours and consider using alternate routes.
