Portion of Blomeyer roundabout to be closed for concrete work

A portion of the Blomeyer roundabout on Highway 25 will be closed while Missouri Department of Transportation crews make concrete repairs. According to a MoDOT news release, the closure will impact travelers driving southwest on Highway 25 within the roundabout. Motorists should seek alternate routes as work is underway. The news release says the work will begin at 6 a.m. Wednesday and will continue through 6 a.m. Thursday.
All work is weather permitting. Work zones will be marked with signs. Motorists are urged to use caution while traveling near those areas. For more information about these projects, contact MoDOT's Customer Service Center at (888) 275-6636 or visit modot.org/southeast.
-- From the Missouri Department of Transportation
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.