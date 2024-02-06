Portageville cold case solved after 20 years

NEW MADRID, Mo. ï¿½ Persistent detective work and breakthroughs in DNA technology led to the solving of a cold case in New Madrid County.

Sheriff Terry Stevens announced Friday one of the ï¿½most heinous crimes ever in the history of New Madrid Countyï¿½ is now solved, and the perpetrator, called a serial rapist and killer, died in 1999 after a standoff with police.

Robert Eugene Brashers

Stevens was joined by investigators from the Missouri State Highway Patrolï¿½s Division of Drug and Crimes Control along with an officer from Dyer County, Tennessee, to identify Robert Eugene Brashers, 40, as the man responsible for the March 28, 1998, murder of Sherri Scherer, 38, and her daughter, 12-year-old Megan Scherer, of rural Portageville.

ï¿½We have identified the killer,ï¿½ Stevens said. ï¿½Make no mistake about this gentleman; he was a serial rapist and a serial killer, but no more.ï¿½

On Jan. 13, 1999, Brashers had his last brush with the law.

As Kennett (Missouri) Police Department officers were conducting an investigation into a stolen license plate, a four-hour standoff ensued with Brashers, who was armed with a semi-automatic pistol. The standoff ended when Brashers killed himself with a gunshot to the head.

According to Master Sgt. Bud Cooper with the highway patrol, it was nearly 15 years later when significant advances in DNA testing led to evidence from the Scherer murders being resubmitted to the patrolï¿½s Crime Laboratory. A full-suspect DNA profile was developed and entered into CODIS resulting in a match to the April 6, 1990, murder of Genevieve Zitricki of Greenville, South Carolina.

With the DNA match, Cooper said, investigators from South Carolina, Tennessee and Missouri worked together to investigate more than 1,200 leads.

In May 2017, officers received another DNA match through CODIS to a March 11, 1997, rape of a 14-year-old girl in Memphis, Tennessee.