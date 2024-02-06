Portable internet hotspots available at Riverside Library branches

Riverside Regional Library now has a way for people to connect to the internet anywhere they can connect to a Sprint cellular tower.

Wi-Fi portable hotspots are available to check out at the library, said director Jeff Trinkle. The devices can be checked out for seven days at a time by all Riverside Regional Library cardholders age 18 or older, he said.

Five devices are available. As of Monday morning, all were checked out, and only one patron was on the waiting list, Trinkle said.

"We're going to keep an eye on our hold list, see if we need to expand our service," Trinkle said.

Patrons can place holds at a local branch to pick up a hotspot at their location, whether in Altenburg, Benton, Oran, Perryville or Scott City, Trinkle said.

The devices are housed at the main branch in Jackson.

"At the branches, we want to be sure people know that all they need to do is call or visit the branch to put a hold on the device," Trinkle said.

Trinkle said he hopes once the word gets out, there will be greater demand for the devices.

"What we know from our personal library experience, internet connectivity is vital for so many aspects of our lives. For some, a Wi-Fi hotspot is a convenience, while for others, it's their only way to be connected," Trinkle said.

"We purchased our devices through TechSoup and MobileBeacon, two nonprofits that partnered back in 2012 and have long understood the technology needs of libraries. In keeping with TechSoup's mission to provide discounted technology products and services to libraries, their hotspots and service contracts come at a significant discount, so it was worthwhile for us to use their services," Trinkle said.

Trinkle said he found out Monday morning TechSoup will be offering the MobileBeacon program again in 2018, "which is great for us. TechSoup is wonderful for us; the two nonprofits partnering is really great for us."