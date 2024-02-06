PORCH names Watkins as executive director

After a four-month nationwide search, a south Cape Girardeau revitalization group has named a local man to serve as its first executive director.

Julian Watkins of Cape Girardeau will begin his duties with PORCH (People Organized to Revitalize Community Healing) on Jan. 1, according to an announcement released today by Tamara Zellars Buck, who serves as vice chairwoman of the group's organizing committee.

PORCH is focused on improving housing and overall quality of life for residents of Cape Girardeau's south side. Buck was a member of the group's "quarterback committee," which conducted the executive director search, interviewed candidates and recommended Watkins to the PORCH Board of Directors.

Watkins, Buck said, "will be taking the lead in assisting our board in working through the Purpose Built Community project. One of the final steps that was required for us to have Purpose Built Community membership was the hiring of a full-time executive director and we can check that off the list now."

Founded in Atlanta, the Purpose Built Communities (PBC) program was established about 20 years ago to help revitalize an economically-depressed area of the city. Since that time, the PBC concept has been used to enhance neighborhoods and subdivisions in approximately 20 cities in the United States.

In addition to serving as a liaison between PORCH and the PBC network, Watkins will be responsible for fundraising, marketing and community outreach as well as PORCH's overall administration and strategic planning.