PORCH names Watkins as executive director

After a four-month nationwide search, a south Cape Girardeau revitalization group has named a local man to serve as its first executive director.
Julian Watkins of Cape Girardeau will begin his duties with PORCH (People Organized to Revitalize Community Healing) on Jan. 1, according to an announcement released today by Tamara Zellars Buck, who serves as vice chairwoman of the group's organizing committee.
PORCH is focused on improving housing and overall quality of life for residents of Cape Girardeau's south side. Buck was a member of the group's "quarterback committee," which conducted the executive director search, interviewed candidates and recommended Watkins to the PORCH Board of Directors.
Watkins, Buck said, "will be taking the lead in assisting our board in working through the Purpose Built Community project. One of the final steps that was required for us to have Purpose Built Community membership was the hiring of a full-time executive director and we can check that off the list now."
Founded in Atlanta, the Purpose Built Communities (PBC) program was established about 20 years ago to help revitalize an economically-depressed area of the city. Since that time, the PBC concept has been used to enhance neighborhoods and subdivisions in approximately 20 cities in the United States.
In addition to serving as a liaison between PORCH and the PBC network, Watkins will be responsible for fundraising, marketing and community outreach as well as PORCH's overall administration and strategic planning.
Watkins, 33, is originally from Cairo, Illinois. He earned a law degree and practiced as both a corporate attorney in the private sector and as a criminal attorney and prosecutor. Most recently, he has been a motivational speaker and life coach.
"He has a wealth of experience we'll be able to benefit from," Buck said. "In addition, because he's from the area, he understands Cape Girardeau and the region and he understands the people we're trying to serve. We were really wanting a person who could talk to connect in a genuine way to different audiences, and we think Julian will do that."
Watkins' salary will be underwritten by contributions to the organization and eventually other sources, including grants and Purpose Built Community funding, Buck explained. Some funding will also come from the Cape Area Community Foundation, which designated PORCH as a participating funded agency in September.
PORCH's recently-reorganized board includes representatives of both the city's south-side neighborhood as well as the rest of the community. "Neighborhood representatives" on the board are Cape Girardeau Ward 2 Councilwoman Shelly Moore, Mary Walker, Marvin McBride, Sommer Purdue, Aldwon Prince and the Rev. William Bird. All but Bird served with Buck on the PORCH quarterback committee that conducted the executive director search.
"Community representatives" on the board are Buck, Marvin Adams, Kevin Greaser and Jimmy Wilferth. There are currently three board vacancies, two of which could be filled by south-side residents and one by an "at large" community member.
Buck said PORCH hopes to announce a location for its business office soon, possibly before the end of the year.
