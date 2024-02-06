PORCH names Tameka Randle as new executive director

After a monthslong search, a local initiative dedicated to enlivening the south side of Cape Girardeau has announced its new executive director.

Tameka Randle will assume her new role Monday. The position was vacated by Julian Watkins in December.

PORCH — short for People Organized to Revitalize Community Healing — consists of a group of local residents dedicated to recreating the vibrant community that once flourished in the south side of the city.

Randle, originally of Cleveland, has held several positions at Southeast Missouri State University. After completing her Bachelor of Science in education at Eastern Michigan University, Randle coached basketball at SEMO while she earned her master's degree in public administration.

Randle later joined SEMO as a full-time employee. She worked on the President's Taskforce on Diversity Education as well as endowed scholarship committees. She recently resigned as assistant director of educational access and outreach programs, according to a statement from PORCH.