PORCH names Tameka Randle as new executive director

After a monthslong search, a local initiative dedicated to enlivening the south side of Cape Girardeau has announced its new executive director.
Tameka Randle will assume her new role Monday. The position was vacated by Julian Watkins in December.
PORCH — short for People Organized to Revitalize Community Healing — consists of a group of local residents dedicated to recreating the vibrant community that once flourished in the south side of the city.
Randle, originally of Cleveland, has held several positions at Southeast Missouri State University. After completing her Bachelor of Science in education at Eastern Michigan University, Randle coached basketball at SEMO while she earned her master's degree in public administration.
Randle later joined SEMO as a full-time employee. She worked on the President's Taskforce on Diversity Education as well as endowed scholarship committees. She recently resigned as assistant director of educational access and outreach programs, according to a statement from PORCH.
Throughout her time in Southeast Missouri, Randle has served several executive roles at not-for-profits across the region, including Safe House of Southeast Missouri, Habitat for Humanity and the Boys and Girls Club of Southeast Missouri.
Randle is currently board president of Gibson Recovery Center and serves on the advisory board of Cape Girardeau Regional Airport.
Southeast Missouri State University professor and department chairwoman Tamara Zellars Buck serves as chairwoman of PORCH's Board of Directors.
Buck said Randle's education and chambers of commerce memberships made her a good fit for the role.
Randle is a member of the Missouri Chamber of Commerce and Industry's Leadership Missouri Alumni Association. She became a member of the Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce's Leadership Cape Alumni Association in 2006.
"We are thrilled to have Tameka leading the organization," Buck said. "We feel that her Master's of Public Administration and Chamber of Commerce memberships give a unique insight in combining public and private resources to better help the community."
