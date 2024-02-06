All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoFoodFaithSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Links
Contact UsNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding FormLetter to the EditorPaid Election Letter
NewsOctober 21, 2021
PORCH Initiative's Randle to seek open seat on Cape Girardeau City Council
Tameka Randle announced Wednesday she is running on the April ballot for the Ward 2 seat being vacated by Shelly Moore on Cape Girardeau City Council. Moore is not able to seek reelection because of term limits set by the city's charter. "I want to thank Councilwoman Moore for her service to our community," Randle said in a news release. "It is important that all of Cape Girardeau sees economic prosperity and I hope to be the impetus to bring that to Ward Two."...
Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long
Tameka Randle
Tameka Randle

Tameka Randle announced Wednesday she is running on the April ballot for the Ward 2 seat being vacated by Shelly Moore on Cape Girardeau City Council.

Moore is not able to seek reelection because of term limits set by the city's charter.

"I want to thank Councilwoman Moore for her service to our community," Randle said in a news release. "It is important that all of Cape Girardeau sees economic prosperity and I hope to be the impetus to bring that to Ward Two."

Randle — who became executive director Oct. 4 of PORCH initiative, a revitalization organization on Cape Girardeau's South Side — is a native of Cleveland and completed her Bachelor of Science in education at Eastern Michigan University.

She came to Cape Girardeau to coach basketball at Southeast Missouri State University while earning a master's in public administration.

Prior to joining PORCH — People Organized to Revitalize Community Healing — she worked at SEMO on a full-time basis.

Initially, Randle served on the university president's taskforce on diversity education and on endowed scholarship committees.

Most recently, Randle was SEMO's assistant director of educational access and outreach programs. In that role, she assisted minority students in achieving the goal of earning a college degree.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Community Service

Randle has served on numerous charitable and civic boards and commissions for the past 20 years.

She is currently president of the board of Gibson Recovery Center and is a member of the Cape Girardeau Regional Airport Advisory Board.

Previously, Randle was president of the board of the Boys and Girls Club of Southeast Missouri and is former president of the Community Caring Council — now known as Community Partnership of Southeast Missouri.

She was also a gubernatorial appointee to the Missouri Community Service Commission.

Other civic engagement

A graduate of Leadership Missouri and Leadership Cape, she was named to the Southeast Missourian's "40 under 40" business professionals list in 2008, won the Zonta Woman of Achievement award in 2013 and was named Woman of the Year by 573 Life & Style magazine, among other accolades.

Willie Redmond will serve as Randle's campaign treasurer and downtown Cape Girardeau business owner Emily Hoehne will serve as campaign chairwoman.

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsSep. 24
New Jackson city administrator takes over role
NewsSep. 24
Date to be determined for trial of county coroner Wavis Jor...
NewsSep. 24
Southeast Missourian takes home 17 awards from Better Newspa...
NewsSep. 24
Former Cape Mayor Harry Rediger leaves legacy of love for fa...
Contact the Newsroom
Contact the EditorCorrect Error in StoryContent SuggestionsAI Policy
Related
Build-A-Bear founder, food bank CEO headline Women in Business conference
NewsSep. 23
Build-A-Bear founder, food bank CEO headline Women in Business conference
Mike Dumey unites 125 vocalists for 'A Night of Music and Praise' at Centenary Methodist Church
NewsSep. 23
Mike Dumey unites 125 vocalists for 'A Night of Music and Praise' at Centenary Methodist Church
‘Short corn’ could replace towering cornfields steamrolled by changing climate
NewsSep. 23
‘Short corn’ could replace towering cornfields steamrolled by changing climate
FBI finds violent crime declined in 2023. Here's what to know about the report
NewsSep. 23
FBI finds violent crime declined in 2023. Here's what to know about the report
Cape County Commission approves surety bonds, mental health board member
NewsSep. 23
Cape County Commission approves surety bonds, mental health board member
Spending deal averts a possible federal shutdown and funds the government into December
NewsSep. 22
Spending deal averts a possible federal shutdown and funds the government into December
Southeast Missouri State University student newspaper staffers named finalists for five national awards
NewsSep. 22
Southeast Missouri State University student newspaper staffers named finalists for five national awards
For home shoppers, Fed’s big rate cut likely just small step toward affording a home
NewsSep. 22
For home shoppers, Fed’s big rate cut likely just small step toward affording a home
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image130 Years of Trustworthy Reporting
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy