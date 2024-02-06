Tameka Randle announced Wednesday she is running on the April ballot for the Ward 2 seat being vacated by Shelly Moore on Cape Girardeau City Council.

Moore is not able to seek reelection because of term limits set by the city's charter.

"I want to thank Councilwoman Moore for her service to our community," Randle said in a news release. "It is important that all of Cape Girardeau sees economic prosperity and I hope to be the impetus to bring that to Ward Two."

Randle — who became executive director Oct. 4 of PORCH initiative, a revitalization organization on Cape Girardeau's South Side — is a native of Cleveland and completed her Bachelor of Science in education at Eastern Michigan University.

She came to Cape Girardeau to coach basketball at Southeast Missouri State University while earning a master's in public administration.

Prior to joining PORCH — People Organized to Revitalize Community Healing — she worked at SEMO on a full-time basis.

Initially, Randle served on the university president's taskforce on diversity education and on endowed scholarship committees.

Most recently, Randle was SEMO's assistant director of educational access and outreach programs. In that role, she assisted minority students in achieving the goal of earning a college degree.