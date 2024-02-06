This story has been edited to correct the spelling of Monica Waldon's name.

Prospective homebuyers sat with representatives of real estate and lending institutions at a dinner sponsored by the PORCH Initiative on Thursday, Nov. 17, at Shawnee Park Center in Cape Girardeau.

Tameka Randle, Cape Girardeau City Council member and executive director of PORCH — which stands for People Organized to Revitalize Community Healing — said the goal of the evening was to connect people wanting to buy a house with those who can help make that happen.

"Our purpose is to partner with the community and to focus on homeownership," Randle said. "We wanted to bring everyone together like this because people have better conversations sitting at the dinner table."

At one table, prospective homebuyers Brandi and Joel Hamlin spoke with Lois Long of Edge Realty and Monica Waldon from Montgomery Bank. Brandi Hamlin said they've outgrown the house they are renting.

"Our family is growing; we have five kids and a grandchild on the way," Brandi Hamlin said. "We just want something of our own that's big enough for us."

She said she and her family have lived in the "Deep South" side of Cape Girardeau for the last 10 years, and she came to Thursday's dinner to learn the steps to buying a house. Her husband agreed and said they were looking for a safe place to call home.

Long and Waldon walked the Hamlins — who were among about 60 people who attended the event — through some of the steps to owning a home, such as getting prequalified for a loan, working with a real estate agent and setting up inspections and appraisals. Waldon said a bank can help find ways to improve credit scores to be eligible for greater loan amounts. She also encouraged them to find a real estate agent to work with.

Brandi and Joel Hamlin, prospective homebuyers, attend a dinner sponsored by the PORCH Initiative on Thursday, Nov. 17, at Shawnee Park Center, seeking information regarding buying their first home. Danny Walter

"Because, if you're looking for houses on your own on the internet, or you see one driving around town, by the time you see it, it's likely to have already sold," Waldon said. "But if you have a real estate agent, you can tell them what you're looking for and what part of town you want to look at. As soon as they hear about a house that matches what you're looking for, they immediately think of you, and call you before it even hits the market."

Randle talked about how the goal of PORCH is to revitalize South Cape Girardeau. She said PORCH has three pillars: housing, education and wellness. She said they've been able to solidify the education and wellness pillars but housing is not an easy piece.

"Everyone is trying to find the key to housing," Randle said. "That's why we've partnered with these great organizations to help us do that. That's how you become strong and build a community, is to work together."

Randle said PORCH has some funding from a private gift to help people get over the barriers to buying and keeping a home.