PORCH Initiative puts first family in South Cape Girardeau home

Joel and Brandy Hamlin closed on their first home Friday, June 9, nine months after attending an informational dinner for prospective homebuyers sponsored by the PORCH Initiative.
Tameka Randle, Cape Girardeau City Council member and executive director of PORCH — which stands for People Organized to Revitalize Community Healing — said the Hamlins were the first to sign up for the program. She said seeing them in their new home was a “perfect picture” of the intention of PORCH.
Randle said the main purpose of PORCH is to educate and provide prospective homeowners with resources to understand what it is to buy a home. She said they have several other people going through the process with PORCH to work toward homeownership.
The Hamlins said they were both “excited” and “overwhelmed with joy” to own their first home and thankful to everyone at PORCH who helped their “dream come true.”
“I can’t say enough about PORCH,” Brandy Hamlin said. “The mentorship and guidance we received, connecting us to different people and resources. You have a dream sitting in front of you, but it takes a team to get you there.”
The Hamlins said they met Lois Long from Edge Realty at that informational dinner and called her the next day to start the process. They said Long showed them four houses before finally finding the one that had everything they were looking for.
“This house had everything on my list,” Brandy Hamlin said.
Long described the house, located on Good Hope Street, as a two-bedroom, two-bathroom bungalow with a two-car garage.
“My role was to help them to understand the process,” Long said. “They were so motivated and excited about it. They have worked so hard. It’s just been a joy to help them. They have overcame every hurdle so they have earned this day.”
Chris Snider, owner of The Roofing Company, had purchased the house with the intention of renovating it for resale. He said his company replaced the roof and gave the kitchen a “face lift.” The Hamlins were able to give input to Snider regarding certain things such as flooring and kitchen cabinets.
“The only way to stabilize South Cape is homeownership, period,” Snider said. “We have a significant amount of people in this town that have never had the chance to buy a house due to lack of access. This is about opening up those opportunities. Days like today are celebratory.”
Tamara Buck, chairwoman and professor of Mass Media at Southeast Missouri State University and board president of PORCH, said rebuilding the community will happen “one house at a time.” She said PORCH is focused on economic vitality.
“It’s not about economic development. That comes, but you have to have a vital neighborhood first,” Buck said. “Joel and Brandy were our first family. They have been diligent and done everything they needed to do. All they wanted was the opportunity. I’m so glad PORCH was able to help them get this.”
In order to qualify for PORCH funding, Randle said applicants need to be first-time homebuyers, the house they buy needs to be within the South Cape Girardeau boundary and they also need to be PORCH board approved. Randle said the funding is given on a case-by-case basis.
