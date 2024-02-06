PORCH Initiative puts first family in South Cape Girardeau home

Joel and Brandy Hamlin closed on their first home Friday, June 9, nine months after attending an informational dinner for prospective homebuyers sponsored by the PORCH Initiative.

Tameka Randle, Cape Girardeau City Council member and executive director of PORCH — which stands for People Organized to Revitalize Community Healing — said the Hamlins were the first to sign up for the program. She said seeing them in their new home was a “perfect picture” of the intention of PORCH.

Randle said the main purpose of PORCH is to educate and provide prospective homeowners with resources to understand what it is to buy a home. She said they have several other people going through the process with PORCH to work toward homeownership.

The Hamlins said they were both “excited” and “overwhelmed with joy” to own their first home and thankful to everyone at PORCH who helped their “dream come true.”

“I can’t say enough about PORCH,” Brandy Hamlin said. “The mentorship and guidance we received, connecting us to different people and resources. You have a dream sitting in front of you, but it takes a team to get you there.”

The Hamlins said they met Lois Long from Edge Realty at that informational dinner and called her the next day to start the process. They said Long showed them four houses before finally finding the one that had everything they were looking for.

“This house had everything on my list,” Brandy Hamlin said.