PORCH Initiative focused on several projects under new leadership

The PORCH Initiative of Cape Girardeau has several projects in the works led by newly-elected chairwoman Tamara Zellars Buck.

Buck has been affiliated with PORCH — an organization dedicated to recreating the vibrant communuity that once flourished in the south side of Cape Girardeau — since its inception in 2018. Her main goal as chairwoman is to improve visibility of the organization.

"I really want to work to make PORCH more visible," said Buck, who is also chairwoman of the Mass Media Department at Southeast Missouri State University. "We've been in the background doing some things, and people are saying, 'Well, what's going on?' So I really want to make our work a little more visible than it's been over the past year."

In addition to raising visibility, PORCH — which stands for People Organized to Revitalize Community Healing — is working with the Missouri Department of Conservation and school leaders at Jefferson Elementary School to create a pocket garden.

"There's going to be a community garden within walking distance of the school," Buck said. "They're actually preparing the land now. It's on a lot that's in the neighborhood right down the street from the school. So they're preparing the land, and the Department of Conservation is going to be taking care of identifying trees and what flowers need to be planted. The kids are going to be able to plant it this spring, so it's in operation now."

The organization is also working with the Cape Girardeau Parks and Recreation Department to schedule programming at Shawnee Park Center, and assist with planning uses for the center's new expansion.