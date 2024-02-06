PORCH group aims to bring community back to Cape's south side

A “quarterback group” whose aim is to revitalize South Cape Girardeau in an effort known as “Purpose Built Communities” is taking its message out into the community.

Called PORCH, for People Organized to Revitalize Community Healing, the group Friday addressed the city’s business sector in a program during the Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce’s First Friday Coffee event.

Tamara Zellars Buck, south-side resident and Southeast Missouri State University professor, serves as vice chairwoman of PORCH.

Buck said PORCH’s aim is to move the Purpose Built Community, or PBC, idea forward. PORCH was announced as the quarterback group in November.

The PBC initiative is primarily about building and strengthening community ties, but, “It’s really about people,” Cape Girardeau city manager Scott Meyer said.

The city brought the PBC concept forward, but is not involved in PORCH’s operations.

Meyer said the statistics about Cape Girardeau’s south side are not great: Home ownership is less than 20 percent, poverty more than 40 percent.

The PBC model transformed a neighborhood in Atlanta, beginning 20 years ago, Meyer said. It’s a three-leg approach, including cradle-to-college education to end the cycle of generational poverty, an eye to community wellness and safety and mixed-income housing.

“It has to be how the people want it done,” Meyer said of the PBC initiative.