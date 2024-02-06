PORCH, Cape Parks and Rec partner to boost programming for South Cape

The PORCH Initiative and City of Cape Girardeau Parks and Recreation Department have partnered together to bring more programs and events to South Cape Girardeau residents.

The partnership will bring more events and programs geared for all ages, according to Scott Williams, recreation division manager for the city.

"We have a lot of different events here, but we haven't seen the participation we want to see from the South Cape community," Williams said.

Parks and Rec employees have attended health and wellness committee meetings hosted by PORCH for the past several months to gauge what South Cape Girardeau residents want to see from the department.

The PORCH Initiative, or People Organized to Revitalize Community Healing, was established in 2018 to reinvigorate the south side of Cape Girardeau. The initiative has three pillars: housing, education and wellness, according to executive director Tameka Randle.

Randle assumed her position as executive director of PORCH in early November. She said collaborating with Parks and Recreation will help the not-for-profit achieve its mission to improve community wellness in South Cape Girardeau.

"We're working with the city to craft the wellness piece as we continue to work on the other pillars that are essential for the advancement of South Cape and making it more vibrant," Randle said.

Some residents voiced at a PORCH meeting a desire for more adult fitness offerings. Since then, a part-time fitness instructor has been hired to host classes, walking clubs and more, according to Williams.

Randle said one of the partnership's main goals is to get more South Cape Girardeau residents involved with offerings at the Shawnee Park Center.

"We want to make sure they [residents] get involved and feel welcome," Randle said. "Our ultimate goal is to work together to hear what residents want and how they can get involved."

Parks and Recreation already offers several programs and events at the Shawnee Park Center, Williams said, but would like to see more participation.