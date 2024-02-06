PORCH, Cape Parks and Rec partner to boost programming for South Cape

The PORCH Initiative and City of Cape Girardeau Parks and Recreation Department have partnered together to bring more programs and events to South Cape Girardeau residents.
The partnership will bring more events and programs geared for all ages, according to Scott Williams, recreation division manager for the city.
"We have a lot of different events here, but we haven't seen the participation we want to see from the South Cape community," Williams said.
Parks and Rec employees have attended health and wellness committee meetings hosted by PORCH for the past several months to gauge what South Cape Girardeau residents want to see from the department.
The PORCH Initiative, or People Organized to Revitalize Community Healing, was established in 2018 to reinvigorate the south side of Cape Girardeau. The initiative has three pillars: housing, education and wellness, according to executive director Tameka Randle.
Randle assumed her position as executive director of PORCH in early November. She said collaborating with Parks and Recreation will help the not-for-profit achieve its mission to improve community wellness in South Cape Girardeau.
"We're working with the city to craft the wellness piece as we continue to work on the other pillars that are essential for the advancement of South Cape and making it more vibrant," Randle said.
Some residents voiced at a PORCH meeting a desire for more adult fitness offerings. Since then, a part-time fitness instructor has been hired to host classes, walking clubs and more, according to Williams.
Randle said one of the partnership's main goals is to get more South Cape Girardeau residents involved with offerings at the Shawnee Park Center.
"We want to make sure they [residents] get involved and feel welcome," Randle said. "Our ultimate goal is to work together to hear what residents want and how they can get involved."
Parks and Recreation already offers several programs and events at the Shawnee Park Center, Williams said, but would like to see more participation.
"We reached out [to PORCH] because we knew we needed to do a better job of getting involved and doing more specific programming for South Cape," Williams said.
To make offerings at the Shawnee Park Center more accessible to kids, the Parks and Recreation Department created the Exceptional Tiger Pass for students of Jefferson and Blanchard elementary schools.
The pass waives Shawnee Park Center's $2 admission fee or takes $2 off any parks and recreation program or event fee.
Teachers award the passes to students who have good attendance, grades or demonstrate teamwork or other good deeds. Passes will be given to schools in January, Williams said.
Other ideas that derived from meetings with PORCH include the Happy Campers summer camp. City of Cape Girardeau Parks and Recreation hosted the camp this summer in collaboration with the Arts Council of Southeast Missouri, Be Chosen Academy, 20 North Pacific art gallery and several other community organizations.
Williams said Parks and Rec will soon start a program called SPARKS, or Shawnee Park Arts, Recreation and Kids Sports, for arts and fitness programs for children.
"We've already got some key staff on board that will help with that, especially on the fitness side," Williams. "We'll be able to hire specialty instructors to do arts and crafts."
Many of the programs involved would be offered at a low rate or have no rate at all.
"It's really about getting kids involved in a lot of different areas," Williams said.
PORCH will raise some money for the program and lead outreach efforts to let people know about SPARKS.
Randle said she hopes their work brings about changes to show each involved party's presence.
"We hope our efforts to bring about changes show the city is here, Shawnee is here and PORCH is here," Randle said. "We can collectively work together to serve South Cape."
