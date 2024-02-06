PORCH begins rehab on multiple south Cape Girardeau homes

Cape Girardeau's PORCH Initiative has begun to rehab four houses the not-for-profit purchased in south Cape Girardeau to make them available for first-time homebuyers.
PORCH, an acronym standing for People Organized to Revitalized Community Healing, announced Friday, Sept 22, family-owned-and-operated Perez Home Construction has begun renovation on the first of the quartet of homes, located at 1143 S. Pacific St., utilizing funds received from private donations.
"We are working towards not only revitalizing south Cape but also helping families become self-sufficient, and without government subsidies or tax credits," said Tameka Randle, executive director of PORCH since October 2021 and Ward 2 Cape Girardeau city councilwoman.
"We don't need more government programs; we need more community involvement," Randle said.
"When community members get together to improve our neighborhoods, good things happen," said Marvin McBride, a member of PORCH's board of directors.
"With PORCH stepping up to not only help families purchase homes but also work to improve the housing stock in our community, it is a tremendous blessing for Cape Girardeau," McBride added.
"All too often, individuals who may be qualified to purchase a home simply can't navigate through the process needed in order to become a homeowner," said Lois Long, a broker with Edge Realty and also a PORCH board member. "Through this initiative, we work with qualified homebuyers to ensure that they realize their dreams of owning a home."
PORCH's work, according to the organization's website, is inspired by Atlanta's Purpose Built Community model, launched a quarter of a century ago to help revitalize an economically depressed area of the Georgia city and now used in more than 20 U.S. cities.
PBC representatives visited Cape Girardeau in 2016 to meet with community and business leaders about the concept.
Author's note: Writer Jeff Long is related to Lois Long, who is quoted in this story.
