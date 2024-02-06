PORCH begins rehab on multiple south Cape Girardeau homes

Cape Girardeau's PORCH Initiative has begun to rehab four houses the not-for-profit purchased in south Cape Girardeau to make them available for first-time homebuyers.

PORCH, an acronym standing for People Organized to Revitalized Community Healing, announced Friday, Sept 22, family-owned-and-operated Perez Home Construction has begun renovation on the first of the quartet of homes, located at 1143 S. Pacific St., utilizing funds received from private donations.

"We are working towards not only revitalizing south Cape but also helping families become self-sufficient, and without government subsidies or tax credits," said Tameka Randle, executive director of PORCH since October 2021 and Ward 2 Cape Girardeau city councilwoman.

"We don't need more government programs; we need more community involvement," Randle said.

"When community members get together to improve our neighborhoods, good things happen," said Marvin McBride, a member of PORCH's board of directors.