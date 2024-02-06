All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithRecordsSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
NewsSeptember 27, 2023

PORCH begins rehab on multiple south Cape Girardeau homes

Cape Girardeau's PORCH Initiative has begun to rehab four houses the not-for-profit purchased in south Cape Girardeau to make them available for first-time homebuyers. PORCH, an acronym standing for People Organized to Revitalized Community Healing, announced Friday, Sept 22, family-owned-and-operated Perez Home Construction has begun renovation on the first of the quartet of homes, located at 1143 S. Pacific St., utilizing funds received from private donations...

Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long
Workmen from Perez Home Construction of Cape Girardeau begin the rehabilitation work of a home at 1143 S. Pacific St. in Cape Girardeau.
Workmen from Perez Home Construction of Cape Girardeau begin the rehabilitation work of a home at 1143 S. Pacific St. in Cape Girardeau.Submitted

Cape Girardeau's PORCH Initiative has begun to rehab four houses the not-for-profit purchased in south Cape Girardeau to make them available for first-time homebuyers.

PORCH, an acronym standing for People Organized to Revitalized Community Healing, announced Friday, Sept 22, family-owned-and-operated Perez Home Construction has begun renovation on the first of the quartet of homes, located at 1143 S. Pacific St., utilizing funds received from private donations.

"We are working towards not only revitalizing south Cape but also helping families become self-sufficient, and without government subsidies or tax credits," said Tameka Randle, executive director of PORCH since October 2021 and Ward 2 Cape Girardeau city councilwoman.

"We don't need more government programs; we need more community involvement," Randle said.

"When community members get together to improve our neighborhoods, good things happen," said Marvin McBride, a member of PORCH's board of directors.

PORCH Initiative representatives gathered Friday, Sept. 22, outside a south Cape Girardeau home undergoing renovation in a community betterment project organized by the not-for-profit organization. From left, PORCH board of directors Marvin McBride and Dusha Cecil; PORCH executive director Tameka Randle; PORCH board member Lois Long; and PORCH independent consultant Rachael Long.
PORCH Initiative representatives gathered Friday, Sept. 22, outside a south Cape Girardeau home undergoing renovation in a community betterment project organized by the not-for-profit organization. From left, PORCH board of directors Marvin McBride and Dusha Cecil; PORCH executive director Tameka Randle; PORCH board member Lois Long; and PORCH independent consultant Rachael Long.Submitted
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
PORCH Initiative representatives gathered Friday, Sept. 22, outside a south Cape Girardeau home undergoing renovation in a community betterment project organized by the not-for-profit organization. From left, PORCH board of directors Marvin McBride and Dusha Cecil; PORCH executive director Tameka Randle; PORCH board member Lois Long; and PORCH independent consultant Rachael Long.
PORCH Initiative representatives gathered Friday, Sept. 22, outside a south Cape Girardeau home undergoing renovation in a community betterment project organized by the not-for-profit organization. From left, PORCH board of directors Marvin McBride and Dusha Cecil; PORCH executive director Tameka Randle; PORCH board member Lois Long; and PORCH independent consultant Rachael Long.Submitted

"With PORCH stepping up to not only help families purchase homes but also work to improve the housing stock in our community, it is a tremendous blessing for Cape Girardeau," McBride added.

"All too often, individuals who may be qualified to purchase a home simply can't navigate through the process needed in order to become a homeowner," said Lois Long, a broker with Edge Realty and also a PORCH board member. "Through this initiative, we work with qualified homebuyers to ensure that they realize their dreams of owning a home."

Of note

PORCH's work, according to the organization's website, is inspired by Atlanta's Purpose Built Community model, launched a quarter of a century ago to help revitalize an economically depressed area of the Georgia city and now used in more than 20 U.S. cities.

PBC representatives visited Cape Girardeau in 2016 to meet with community and business leaders about the concept.

Author's note: Writer Jeff Long is related to Lois Long, who is quoted in this story.

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsOct. 19
Cape Girardeau City Council agenda 10-21-24
NewsOct. 18
Poplar Bluff man pleads guilty to sex crime involving minor
NewsOct. 18
Water main break on Commercial Street triggers boil-water ad...
NewsOct. 18
Submitted: Voices for Children/CASA host event

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
November election absentee voting opens across Cape County
NewsOct. 17
November election absentee voting opens across Cape County
County commissioners approve new coroner, SEMO nursing contract
NewsOct. 17
County commissioners approve new coroner, SEMO nursing contract
Transportation Trust Fund online survey available for input on road projects
NewsOct. 17
Transportation Trust Fund online survey available for input on road projects
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 10-17-24
NewsOct. 17
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 10-17-24
Cape Rock Drive in Cape set for street patching
NewsOct. 17
Cape Rock Drive in Cape set for street patching
The Best Years October 2024
NewsOct. 16
The Best Years October 2024
Road work: Perry County roads to close for railroad maintenance
NewsOct. 16
Road work: Perry County roads to close for railroad maintenance
The Corner Store celebrates $10,000 grant to enhance business
NewsOct. 16
The Corner Store celebrates $10,000 grant to enhance business
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy