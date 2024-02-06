Popular YouTuber Blippi to perform at Show Me Center

Kid-friendly YouTuber Blippi will come to the Show Me Center this week.

"Blippi: The Wonderful World Tour" will allow guests to dance, sing and learn with Blippi and his special guest, Meekah. Together they will discover what makes cities unique and special. Guests will get to experience monster trucks, excavators and garbage trucks while on this musical party adventure, according to the Show Me Center website.

Blippi started in 2014 on a YouTube channel making educational videos for children. He now has more than 20 million viewers. According to the Blippi website, youngsters can experience real-life places while discovering real-life facts. Blippi and his friends foster curiosity and wonder while encouraging children to ask questions about the world around them.