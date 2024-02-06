All sections
April 22, 2023

Popular YouTuber Blippi to perform at Show Me Center

Blippi will be coming to the Show Me Center Wednesday, April 26, from 6 p.m. until midnight. "Blippi: The Wonderful World Tour" will allow guests to dance, sing and learn with Blippi and his special guest, Meekah. Together they will discover what makes cities unique and special. Guests will get to experience monster trucks, excavators and garbage trucks while on this musical party adventure, according to the Show Me Center website...

story image illustation

Kid-friendly YouTuber Blippi will come to the Show Me Center this week.

"Blippi: The Wonderful World Tour" will allow guests to dance, sing and learn with Blippi and his special guest, Meekah. Together they will discover what makes cities unique and special. Guests will get to experience monster trucks, excavators and garbage trucks while on this musical party adventure, according to the Show Me Center website.

Blippi started in 2014 on a YouTube channel making educational videos for children. He now has more than 20 million viewers. According to the Blippi website, youngsters can experience real-life places while discovering real-life facts. Blippi and his friends foster curiosity and wonder while encouraging children to ask questions about the world around them.

The show will begin at 6 p.m. Wednesday, April 26. Doors open at 5 p.m.

Tickets are available on the Show Me Center website, www.showmecenter.biz. Ticket prices vary from $29 to $69.

Guests can also add on a photo experience with Blippi. To purchase these tickets, participants will need to go to the Will Call window at the Box Office on the show day to pick up passes and after-show instructions. Each adult and child (age 2 and older) in a group must have a Photo Experience ticket in order to attend. The Photo Experience will start shortly after the show.

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

