Poplar Bluff woman gets 20 years for producing child porn

A Poplar Bluff, Missouri, woman was sentenced to 20 years in federal prison Tuesday morning for producing child pornography.

Amber M. Longhibler was sentenced to 240 months on the felony of sexual exploitation of a minor (production of child pornography) by U.S. District Judge Stephen Limbaugh Jr., according to Assistant U.S. Attorney John Koester.

“Upon release she will then be placed on supervised release for 20 years,” Koester said.

At sentencing, the government dismissed another felony of receipt and distribution of child pornography.

With her September plea, Longhibler admitted that Feb. 26, law enforcement officials made contact with her codefendant, Brandon M. Hopper, at his Poplar Bluff residence in regard to a child pornography investigation.

Hopper “voluntarily agreed to speak with investigators,” according to the plea agreement signed by Longhibler.

Hopper was a Poplar Bluff police officer at the time and later was terminated after his arrest.

During the interview, Hopper admitted he and Longhibler “had been exchanging pornographic material over the internet,” the plea agreement further states. “Hopper stated he used his mobile phone to send and receive material over the internet.”

Hopper, the plea agreement states, voluntarily turned over his iPhone and gave written consent for investigators to search its contents.

“After turning over the phone, Hopper informed investigators that they would find sexually explicit images depicting ‘minor female No. 1,’” the plea agreement further states. “Hopper explained that ‘minor female No. 1’ was a relative of Longhibler who was under 18 years of age.”