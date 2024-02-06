All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
NewsDecember 10, 2020

Poplar Bluff woman gets 20 years for producing child porn

A Poplar Bluff, Missouri, woman was sentenced to 20 years in federal prison Tuesday morning for producing child pornography. Amber M. Longhibler was sentenced to 240 months on the felony of sexual exploitation of a minor (production of child pornography) by U.S. District Judge Stephen Limbaugh Jr., according to Assistant U.S. Attorney John Koester...

Michelle Friedrich
Amber M. Longhibler
Amber M. Longhibler

A Poplar Bluff, Missouri, woman was sentenced to 20 years in federal prison Tuesday morning for producing child pornography.

Amber M. Longhibler was sentenced to 240 months on the felony of sexual exploitation of a minor (production of child pornography) by U.S. District Judge Stephen Limbaugh Jr., according to Assistant U.S. Attorney John Koester.

“Upon release she will then be placed on supervised release for 20 years,” Koester said.

At sentencing, the government dismissed another felony of receipt and distribution of child pornography.

With her September plea, Longhibler admitted that Feb. 26, law enforcement officials made contact with her codefendant, Brandon M. Hopper, at his Poplar Bluff residence in regard to a child pornography investigation.

Hopper “voluntarily agreed to speak with investigators,” according to the plea agreement signed by Longhibler.

Hopper was a Poplar Bluff police officer at the time and later was terminated after his arrest.

During the interview, Hopper admitted he and Longhibler “had been exchanging pornographic material over the internet,” the plea agreement further states. “Hopper stated he used his mobile phone to send and receive material over the internet.”

Hopper, the plea agreement states, voluntarily turned over his iPhone and gave written consent for investigators to search its contents.

“After turning over the phone, Hopper informed investigators that they would find sexually explicit images depicting ‘minor female No. 1,’” the plea agreement further states. “Hopper explained that ‘minor female No. 1’ was a relative of Longhibler who was under 18 years of age.”

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Hopper reportedly described an image, which depicted sexually explicit conduct involving both him and the girl.

“Hopper told investigators that Longhibler took that particular photograph,” the plea agreement states.

Hopper reportedly also told investigators Longhibler sent him several other sexually explicit images of the girl.

When investigators interviewed Longhibler, “she confirmed that she had taken numerous photographs of ‘minor female No. 1’ using her mobile phone,” the plea agreement states. “ … Longhibler also confirmed that she took the photograph of ‘minor female No. 1’” with Hopper.

Longhibler reportedly admitted to using her iPhone to send the images to Hopper.

Investigators reportedly confirmed there were sexually explicit images of “minor female No. 1” on both iPhones.

With her plea, Longhibler admitted she “knowingly used ‘minor female No. 1’ ... to engage in sexually explicit conduct, and that she did so for the purpose of producing a visual depiction of that conduct,” the plea agreement states.

In October, Hopper pleaded guilty to the felony of sexual exploitation of a minor (production of child pornography) before Limbaugh.

Hopper is to be sentenced Jan. 20. At that time, he faces a mandatory minimum sentence of 15 years; the maximum penalty is 30 years.

At sentencing, the government is expected to dismiss an additional felony of receipt and distribution of child pornography.

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsDec. 4
Motions in Cape County coroner civil suit denied by Judge Am...
NewsDec. 3
Perryville man dies in Cape County crash
NewsDec. 3
Traffic accident west of Patton results in two deaths
NewsDec. 3
Street projects presented to Cape City Council

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Whitewater woman arrested for alleged methamphetamine possession
NewsDec. 2
Whitewater woman arrested for alleged methamphetamine possession
Cape Girardeau man faces felony charge after gun discovery at university stadium
NewsDec. 2
Cape Girardeau man faces felony charge after gun discovery at university stadium
St. Louis man arrested for alleged methamphetamine possession
NewsDec. 2
St. Louis man arrested for alleged methamphetamine possession
Police report 12-3-24
NewsDec. 2
Police report 12-3-24
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 12-2-24
NewsNov. 29
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 12-2-24
Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda 12-2-24
NewsNov. 29
Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda 12-2-24
Cape Girardeau City Council agenda 12-2-24
NewsNov. 29
Cape Girardeau City Council agenda 12-2-24
Wappapello registered sex offender pleads guilty to possession of child pornography
NewsNov. 29
Wappapello registered sex offender pleads guilty to possession of child pornography
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy