Poplar Bluff woman arrested

A Poplar Bluff, Missouri, woman was arrested Sunday for alleged driving while intoxicated.
A Missouri State Highway Patrol report stated Kristy Brannum, 33, was arrested in Butler County, Missouri, and cited for driving while intoxicated and improperly stopping a vehicle in a roadway.
She was released for medical treatment, the report stated.
