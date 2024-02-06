Poplar Bluff voters support Highway 67 four-lane project

Poplar Bluff residents supported by an overwhelming majority Tuesday a measure to four-lane Highway 67 south. The effort won despite a low voter turnout.
The measure passed by 88.23%, and won in all five city wards. It expands the scope of an original one-half cent sales tax approved in 2005 to four-lane Highway 67 north to Fredericktown.
There were 604 votes cast in the election, a turnout of about 7% of the city's approximately 8,700 registered voters.
Some 532 votes were cast in favor of the measure.
The new project will include 12 miles south to the Arkansas state line, built to interstate standards.
"I think voters have liked the progress that's been made in the last 15 years and this is great, not just for Poplar Bluff, but Southeast Missouri and Northeast Arkansas," city manager Mark Massingham said after the votes were announced Tuesday night at the Butler County Courthouse. "This is going to be a big plus for everybody. It's exciting."
The Highway 67 north project will be paid for in March 2020, but the sales tax was slated to run until 2035.
"I think the idea of finishing what we started resonated with people and getting 67 south done is very important to folks," said Bill Robison, chairman of the Highway 67 Corporation, which has headed efforts for both projects. "The two major drivers, safety and economic development, are important. We've seen results on the north side and folks (can) see those improvements going toward the south too."
The city will begin applying for cost share programs with the state in October and the federal government in the spring.
Approximately $35 million from state and federal programs would be sought.
The project south is expected to cost a total of $50 million.
"I'm thinking it's awesome," said Cindy Fuller, voting Tuesday afternoon at the Kay Porter Theatre in Ward 2. "We are going to be so lucky to have an Interstate coming through. It's going to help with the economy, and bring new businesses, restaurants and things to do."
Fuller, a former business owner, believes the growth will help support local shopping with new businesses. The four lane effort has been discussed in association with efforts to complete an Interstate 57 connection between Sikeston and Little Rock, Arkansas.
Officials will also be talking to officials in Dexter and Sikeston, updating them on this part of the project, Robison said.
"We think it would be good for the town," said Vickie Woolverton, as she prepared to vote Tuesday afternoon in Ward 5 with husband Gary.
Woolverton, who grew up in Poplar Bluff, believes the original Highway 67 project has contributed to positive growth for the community.
The foundation for both projects was built by people like former city manager Tom Lawson, Jim Belknapp and many of the early supporters of the Highway 67 project, said Robison.
Greater Poplar Bluff Area Chamber of Commerce Director Steve Halter thanked the voters for the continued support in the safety and economic growth of Poplar Bluff and the entire region.
"Also, thank you to my staff (Jeannette Townsend and Samantha Bacon), Mark Massingham and Bill Robison, the city council and the highway 67 board and our 138 team leaders who worked very hard behind the scenes to make this possible," Halter said.
"88% approval is an incredible achievement. Lastly, I would like to give a special thanks to Kenny Rowland and Tonyi Deffendall."
Ward 2 resident Joyanne Bates supported the measure at the polls Tuesday, with the belief that it would make it easier for Poplar Bluff residents to travel south, as well as for travelers to come here.
