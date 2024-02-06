Poplar Bluff voters support Highway 67 four-lane project

Poplar Bluff residents supported by an overwhelming majority Tuesday a measure to four-lane Highway 67 south. The effort won despite a low voter turnout.

The measure passed by 88.23%, and won in all five city wards. It expands the scope of an original one-half cent sales tax approved in 2005 to four-lane Highway 67 north to Fredericktown.

There were 604 votes cast in the election, a turnout of about 7% of the city's approximately 8,700 registered voters.

Some 532 votes were cast in favor of the measure.

The new project will include 12 miles south to the Arkansas state line, built to interstate standards.

"I think voters have liked the progress that's been made in the last 15 years and this is great, not just for Poplar Bluff, but Southeast Missouri and Northeast Arkansas," city manager Mark Massingham said after the votes were announced Tuesday night at the Butler County Courthouse. "This is going to be a big plus for everybody. It's exciting."

The Highway 67 north project will be paid for in March 2020, but the sales tax was slated to run until 2035.

"I think the idea of finishing what we started resonated with people and getting 67 south done is very important to folks," said Bill Robison, chairman of the Highway 67 Corporation, which has headed efforts for both projects. "The two major drivers, safety and economic development, are important. We've seen results on the north side and folks (can) see those improvements going toward the south too."

The city will begin applying for cost share programs with the state in October and the federal government in the spring.

Approximately $35 million from state and federal programs would be sought.