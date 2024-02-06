Poplar Bluff VA to host suicide prevention summit

The John J. Pershing Veterans Affairs Medical Center in Poplar Bluff, Missouri, will host a virtual support summit from 8 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. June 24. The theme for the summit will be "Suicide Prevention: Care for Caregivers and Veterans," a news release from the Department of Veterans Affairs said.

Suicide prevention has become an increasingly prevalent conversation in the U.S. in the last decade, the release said, and suicide is the 10th leading cause of death in the country.

The issue has become even more important in the area of veterans' health. Suicide rates among those who served in the military in the U.S. were 52% higher than those who had not, according to the release.