Poplar Bluff VA to host suicide prevention summit

The John J. Pershing Veterans Affairs Medical Center in Poplar Bluff, Missouri, will host a virtual support summit from 8 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. June 24. The theme for the summit will be "Suicide Prevention: Care for Caregivers and Veterans," a news release from the Department of Veterans Affairs said.
Suicide prevention has become an increasingly prevalent conversation in the U.S. in the last decade, the release said, and suicide is the 10th leading cause of death in the country.
The issue has become even more important in the area of veterans' health. Suicide rates among those who served in the military in the U.S. were 52% higher than those who had not, according to the release.
"We want to take every opportunity to spread the word about suicide prevention," Jennifer Becking, VA suicide prevention supervisory social worker, said in a news release.
The larger conversation around mental health for veterans has spurred spending increases on the federal level. The funding devoted to mental health for veterans increased from $2.6 billion to $8.9 billion from 2006 to 2019, according to a report from the U.S. Government Accountability Office. The GAO labeled suicide prevention as the highest priority for the VA.
The virtual summit will primarily be for health care professionals but caregivers of veterans are also welcome. Registration for the event ends June 21. Those looking for login information should email samuel.shulaw@va.gov.
