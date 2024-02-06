All sections
Shopping
Submission Forms
Links
custom ad
NewsMarch 16, 2025

Poplar Bluff unites: How local heroes are stepping up after devastating tornadoes

Poplar Bluff community bands together after March 14 tornadoes, with local businesses and organizations like Bluff First Church and Poplar Bluff Outdoor Power Equipment providing crucial aid and resources.

Damage at New Covenant Church is seen as the sun rises Saturday, March 15.
Damage at New Covenant Church is seen as the sun rises Saturday, March 15.DAR/Joe McGraw

In the wake of the devastating tornadoes that struck Poplar Bluff on March 14, the community has rallied together to provide aid and support to those affected. With numerous local businesses and organizations stepping up, the town is demonstrating its resilience and commitment to helping neighbors in need.

Community Centers and Businesses Offer Aid

Bluff First Church will transform into a distribution and resource center, canceling Sunday services to focus on relief efforts. Volunteers are encouraged to fill out a form to assist, as spots are limited. The church is coordinating with Convoy of Hope and awaiting the city's assessment to ensure the right supplies are delivered to the community. To volunteer, click here.

Poplar Bluff Outdoor Power Equipment is offering free chain sharpening services to aid in cleanup efforts. They are also working on chainsaws and generators, providing essential tools for residents to begin rebuilding. FCC Behavioral Health is accepting donations of water, clothes, and diapers at their Lester Street location from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Sunday.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Local Businesses and Organizations Step Up

The Poplar Bluff Police Department has received donations of supplies and food from Walmart Neighborhood Market. Las Margaritas set up a food trailer Saturday to feed first responders, while Southeast Signs and Bluff Signs are offering their fleet of cranes and trucks for cleanup efforts at no charge. Bluff Signs can be reached at 573-625-3861. Southeast Signs can be reached at 573-429-3436.

Taco Taco and Aspire Senior Living of Poplar Bluff are providing food, drinks, and snacks to those temporarily housed at the Black River Coliseum. Sparklight is offering free WiFi, and Pepsi is supplying free drinks to support the displaced residents.

For more information on how to help or receive assistance, visit Bluff First Church's volunteer form

Advertisement
Related
NewsMar. 16
Tornadoes, wildfires and blinding dust sweep across U.S. as ...
NewsMar. 16
Community rallies support as Wayne County tackles tornado af...
NewsMar. 15
Tornado creates devastation in Poplar Bluff with 138 mph win...
NewsMar. 15
Missouri's 'Armageddon situation': Kehoe promises in visit t...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Deja Vu: Ripley County Relives Last Year's Tornado Nightmare
NewsMar. 15
Deja Vu: Ripley County Relives Last Year's Tornado Nightmare
Relief effort: Convoy of Hope to distribute supplies to tornado victims in Des Arc
NewsMar. 15
Relief effort: Convoy of Hope to distribute supplies to tornado victims in Des Arc
PHOTO COLLECTION Poplar Bluff's Harmony Hill: Photos reveal the impact of recent destruction
NewsMar. 15
PHOTO COLLECTION Poplar Bluff's Harmony Hill: Photos reveal the impact of recent destruction
Cape Council to consider agreement with SEMO Cardinal Group for improvements at Roni's Mac Bar location
NewsMar. 15
Cape Council to consider agreement with SEMO Cardinal Group for improvements at Roni's Mac Bar location
Library district voters to determine future of tax dollars going to library funding in April election
NewsMar. 15
Library district voters to determine future of tax dollars going to library funding in April election
Gov. Kehoe visits Poplar Bluff to support first responders and evaluate damage
NewsMar. 15
Gov. Kehoe visits Poplar Bluff to support first responders and evaluate damage
Video Coverage: Massive damage at Kindergarten Center in Poplar Bluff
NewsMar. 15
Video Coverage: Massive damage at Kindergarten Center in Poplar Bluff
OBEC, Municipal Utilities working around the clock to restore electricity.
NewsMar. 15
OBEC, Municipal Utilities working around the clock to restore electricity.
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2025 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy