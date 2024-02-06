Poplar Bluff, tech firm wrangle over payments

POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. -- The City of Poplar Bluff and its former Michigan technology provider remain at an impasse over unpaid invoices and computer equipment the company has not delivered.

Information Systems Intelligence has claimed since August 2015 the city owes it an additional $376,000.

The city paid almost $3,476,000 in no-bid contracts to the company prior to May 2015, at the direction of former city manager Heath Kaplan.

Current city manager Mark Massingham said because of invoices received after Kaplan was also fired, ISI refuses to release servers and other equipment held in Michigan.

St. Louis law firm Husch Blackwell has advised against suing ISI.

Attorneys believe the company could not afford to pay a judgment, Massingham said.

The city manager said he is reaching out to federal agencies, but declined to say which agencies.

The Daily American Republic has been provided with a letter dated Aug. 28 which explains why the law firm believes ISI would not be able to pay a cash judgment.

The letter does not specifically say why the city would be unable to recover equipment purchased under a December 2014 city council ordinance for a project not to exceed $1,514,278.

The computer equipment still held by ISI was installed at a Michigan location to serve as an emergency backup for city operations and could duplicate all city data, Massingham has said. It operated in 2015 until the city's relationship with ISI soured and the servers were cut off from city data because of security concerns.

ISI owner Ryan Leestma told attorneys he transferred the company to its employees at no cost and refused to turn over financial documents.

Leestma and his attorneys also refused to provide the city with documentation relating to the company's insurance or invoices from ISI's suppliers.

ISI is already involved in multimillion-dollar litigation with Muskegon County, Mich. -- Kaplan's employer before he arrived in Poplar Bluff. Any award in that case would likely be assessed against ISI's assets prior to litigation undertaken by the city of Poplar Bluff, Jensen said.

Because the city's system appears to work, he added, the city could not claim professional malpractice.