Poplar Bluff Senior Banquet attendee tests positive for coronavirus

POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. — An attendee of the Poplar Bluff High School Senior Banquet on Thursday has tested positive for COVID-19, according to the district and county health officials.

The school district notified those in attendance with an email early Friday night after being contacted by the Butler County Health Department, which was investigating a previous positive test for the virus.

The individual who attended the Senior Banquet did not show signs of symptoms and was only tested because they had contact with an infected person, the email states. A positive test result for the attendee came back positive Friday and they are in self-isolation.

Superintendent Scott Dill said the prom, scheduled for Saturday night, and Tuesday’s graduation ceremony were to be held as scheduled.

“We advise everyone to take those precautionary measures,” Dill said. “We don’t require face masks to events, but I think everyone knows that they’re strongly recommended.

“Obviously maintain social distancing to the best of your ability, simple hand washing precautions, all of those things that we’ve heard since the beginning, still apply.”

The Butler County Health Department said in a statement Saturday it had completed contact tracing and alerted anyone who needed to self-isolate.