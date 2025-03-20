All sections
Shopping
Submission Forms
Links
custom ad
NewsMarch 20, 2025

Poplar Bluff schools adapt to tornado damage: Ensuring education continuity amidst challenges

Poplar Bluff schools implement a plan to maintain education continuity after a tornado damages facilities. Kindergarten students will relocate, and community support aids in providing space and services.

Daily American Republic
The Mak Twain campus housed the Poplar Bluff kindergarten grades until 2011, when the new kindergarten center opened.
The Mak Twain campus housed the Poplar Bluff kindergarten grades until 2011, when the new kindergarten center opened. DAR file photo

The Poplar Bluff R-I School District is implementing a comprehensive plan to address the significant damage caused by a recent tornado. No announcements have been made regarding whether classes will be held next week as of Wednesday afternoon.

The storm has forced the closure of the Poplar Bluff Kindergarten Center for the remainder of the school year.

However, the district is taking action to ensure that students can continue their education with minimal disruption.

Relocation and Safety Measures

In response to the tornado damage, all kindergarten center students will be relocated to the Mark Twain School campus at 1235 N. Main St.

"Our team is working diligently to ensure that this transition is as smooth as possible," said Dr. Aaron Corman, superintendent. "The new location is fully equipped to accommodate all of the students and happens to be the former home of our kindergartners, prior to opening the Camp Road facility in 2011."

The Early Childhood Center, which is adjacent to the damaged kindergarten center, has been deemed safe for use by structural engineers. Meanwhile, the O'Neal Elementary FEMA Safe Room, which sustained roof damage, will undergo repairs while still accommodating students.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Community Support and Future Plans

The district has received support from Three Rivers College, which has agreed to provide classroom space for Mark Twain students in grades 7-12. Additionally, the middle school cohort will relocate to a dedicated space on the Victory Lane campus.

"We are eternally appreciative to our church partners and civic leaders for graciously offering alternative options for consideration," Cornman said. "We arrived at our decision in order to expedite the process and keep our grade spans together."

As the district moves forward, staff members are working to relocate items to new locations, ensuring that in-person learning can resume safely. The community is also being provided with childcare and food service options during this transitional period.

"We know these changes will bring their own sets of challenges," Cornman said. "Our faculty, staff and leadership teams are committed to coming together to provide in-person learning opportunities for all students as soon as safely possible.

"We appreciate your flexibility and understanding.

"As we move through the next few days, there could be many unknowns.

"Please know that we will continue to share details about transportation and other services as they are finalized. We couldn’t be more proud of our community for coming together to rebuild during this trying time."

Advertisement
Related
NewsMar. 20
Perry County School District faces storm aftermath as cleanu...
NewsMar. 20
Cape's 2025 Capital Improvement Plan sees changes from last ...
NewsMar. 20
Federal grant funding for library programs in Cape Girardeau...
NewsMar. 20
Tornado can't shake small church members' faith as they rebu...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Police report 3-20-25
NewsMar. 19
Police report 3-20-25
Road work: Routes Y, V in Cape County closed for bridge replacement
NewsMar. 19
Road work: Routes Y, V in Cape County closed for bridge replacement
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 3-20-25
NewsMar. 19
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 3-20-25
Former Missouri Democrat Party secretary arrested for domestic assault, endangering welfare of child
NewsMar. 19
Former Missouri Democrat Party secretary arrested for domestic assault, endangering welfare of child
NWS: Strong winds continue as advisory issued
NewsMar. 19
NWS: Strong winds continue as advisory issued
Community volunteer spirit proves to be Bluff Strong
NewsMar. 19
Community volunteer spirit proves to be Bluff Strong
Technician says Florida thrill ride operator ignored his safety concerns before teen's fatal fall
NewsMar. 19
Technician says Florida thrill ride operator ignored his safety concerns before teen's fatal fall
Street, school safety heart of discussion at Jackson aldermanic meeting
NewsMar. 19
Street, school safety heart of discussion at Jackson aldermanic meeting
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2025 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy