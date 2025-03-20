The Poplar Bluff R-I School District is implementing a comprehensive plan to address the significant damage caused by a recent tornado. No announcements have been made regarding whether classes will be held next week as of Wednesday afternoon.

The storm has forced the closure of the Poplar Bluff Kindergarten Center for the remainder of the school year.

However, the district is taking action to ensure that students can continue their education with minimal disruption.

Relocation and Safety Measures

In response to the tornado damage, all kindergarten center students will be relocated to the Mark Twain School campus at 1235 N. Main St.

"Our team is working diligently to ensure that this transition is as smooth as possible," said Dr. Aaron Corman, superintendent. "The new location is fully equipped to accommodate all of the students and happens to be the former home of our kindergartners, prior to opening the Camp Road facility in 2011."

The Early Childhood Center, which is adjacent to the damaged kindergarten center, has been deemed safe for use by structural engineers. Meanwhile, the O'Neal Elementary FEMA Safe Room, which sustained roof damage, will undergo repairs while still accommodating students.