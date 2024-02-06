“Imagine dealing with a car accident times 11 million.”

That was Poplar Bluff R1 School District Superintendent Dr. Aaron Cornman’s description of what the past week has been like since a tornado wreaked havoc through the community, destroying the kindergarten center, damaging O’Neal Elementary, and forcing officials to find solutions amidst the wreckage.

The immediate solution is to move the students from the alternative school at Mark Twain to the middle school for grades 4-6. Three Rivers College has found space for alternative school grades 7-12. This will free up Mark Twain to serve kindergarten students once again.

Unfortunately, it doesn’t look like the scope of the move will allow the district to restart classes by next week.

“We’ve been working all week to get back to school by Monday,” Cornman said at the monthly Board of Education meeting on Thursday night, “but I don’t think that’s going to happen.”

He said the logistics of getting the alternative school moved, then preparing Mark Twain for kindergartners, as well as allowing the teachers to move in and be ready for students simply cannot be accomplished by the end of this weekend.

“We don’t want to do this halfway,” Cornman said. “I want this to be a place where our kids can feel safe.”

Cornman addressed the board at the beginning of the meeting instead of his usual spot at the end. He thanked all the personnel of the district, from the administrative staff to principals, teachers, students, board members, and the community as a whole for all the work they have put in to recover from the aftermath of the tornado.