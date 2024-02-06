All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
NewsMay 22, 2023

Poplar Bluff postal worker must pay restitution for stolen gift cards

POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. — A Poplar Bluff postal worker who admitted to stealing gift cards from greeting cards was sentenced to probation Tuesday, May 16, and ordered to pay restitution. Brittney D. Bulliner, 29, appeared Tuesday before U.S. District Judge Stephen N. Limbaugh Jr. in Cape Girardeau...

Daily American Republic

POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. — A Poplar Bluff postal worker who admitted to stealing gift cards from greeting cards was sentenced to probation Tuesday, May 16, and ordered to pay restitution.

Brittney D. Bulliner, 29, appeared Tuesday before U.S. District Judge Stephen N. Limbaugh Jr. in Cape Girardeau.

According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, Bulliner was caught in a sting stealing Walmart gift cards and a gift card for Kohl's, and admitted stealing and rifling through 17 greeting cards two days before she was confronted.

The investigation began after postal customers in the Poplar Bluff area complained in April 2022 about mail that was missing contents. On Aug. 18, Bulliner was identified as a possible suspect. She was a sales and service distribution clerk at the time.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

On Aug. 20, an agent of the U.S. Postal Service Office of Inspector General placed a blue envelope containing a greeting card and two $25 Walmart gift cards into mail that was to be worked by Bulliner. The cards, along with a third gift card, were used by Bulliner on Aug. 23 to buy two bicycles at Walmart.

On Sept. 15, the agent placed a blue greeting card containing a Kohl's gift card with no value into mail at the post office in Broseley, Missouri. Agents confronted Bulliner after she opened the card, and she admitted stealing it.

She also admitted stealing and opening 17 greeting cards before taping them shut and returning them. Agents found those cards in the post office the day they confronted Bulliner. The investigation identified at least 45 Postal Service customers who were missing mail taken by Bulliner.

Bulliner, who lives near Poplar Bluff, was indicted by a federal grand jury in October on two counts of theft of mail. She pleaded guilty to both charges in February.

The case was investigated by the U.S. Postal Service Office of Inspector General. Assistant U.S. Attorney Paul Hahn prosecuted the case.

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsDec. 24
Cape Girardeau County officials take oaths of office
NewsDec. 22
Family dog sounds alarm in Cape house fire
NewsDec. 21
Former boyfriend indicted by grand jury for first-degree mur...
NewsDec. 21
Judge Ben Lewis looks back on career, legacy as he retires f...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 12-23-24
NewsDec. 20
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 12-23-24
Police report 12-21-24
NewsDec. 20
Police report 12-21-24
Missouri landowners face steep tax increases after 118 years without reassessment
NewsDec. 20
Missouri landowners face steep tax increases after 118 years without reassessment
Cape Girardeau County commissioners to consider senior property tax freeze in 2025
NewsDec. 20
Cape Girardeau County commissioners to consider senior property tax freeze in 2025
TG Missouri announces $97 million Perryville expansion
NewsDec. 20
TG Missouri announces $97 million Perryville expansion
Police report 12-20-24
NewsDec. 19
Police report 12-20-24
Auditor presents estimated 2025 budget to Cape County commissioners
NewsDec. 19
Auditor presents estimated 2025 budget to Cape County commissioners
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 12-19-24
NewsDec. 19
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 12-19-24
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy