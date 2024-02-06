Poplar Bluff postal worker must pay restitution for stolen gift cards

POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. — A Poplar Bluff postal worker who admitted to stealing gift cards from greeting cards was sentenced to probation Tuesday, May 16, and ordered to pay restitution.

Brittney D. Bulliner, 29, appeared Tuesday before U.S. District Judge Stephen N. Limbaugh Jr. in Cape Girardeau.

According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, Bulliner was caught in a sting stealing Walmart gift cards and a gift card for Kohl's, and admitted stealing and rifling through 17 greeting cards two days before she was confronted.

The investigation began after postal customers in the Poplar Bluff area complained in April 2022 about mail that was missing contents. On Aug. 18, Bulliner was identified as a possible suspect. She was a sales and service distribution clerk at the time.