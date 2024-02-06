POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. -- The Poplar Bluff Police Department is investigating the third shooting in two days after a woman reported her car was shot multiple times Monday night.

Officers believe Monday's night shooting, as well as two that occurred Sunday afternoon, are "going to be intertwined with the same groups of people, but putting that together is the tough thing," said Lt. Josh Stewart.

Police continue to investigate, but did not confirm Tuesday whether they are looking for a single shooter or multiple shooters.

The Monday incident occurred at about 10 p.m., near the Poplar Bluff Early Childhood Center. A 27-year-old Poplar Bluff woman called authorities and initially reported her vehicle had been shot while she was driving on Mary Street, according to patrolman Josh Moore's report.

"(She) showed me her Chevrolet Malibu, pointing out five bullets holes that had resulted from the shots while she was driving a few minutes earlier," patrolman David Perkins wrote in his report. The woman was uninjured.

"(The woman) stated that she had gone out in her car to buy drinks at JD's store, but had realized that they were closed, so she had turned off Main Street at the one-way street (Mary Street) by Mark Twain School (Poplar Bluff Early Childhood Center)," Perkins said.

The woman, he said, further reported she saw a car that seemed to be following her.

"As she turned on Mill Street to go to Huck's store on Westwood, shots came from the following vehicle, striking her Malibu," Perkins said.

The shots, Stewart said, struck the back end of the woman's car.

The woman, Perkins said, fled to her home, where she called 911.

The suspect vehicle was described as a gray passenger car, possibly a Toyota, with tinted windows, Moore said.

No suspects, Stewart said, have been identified at this time nor have officers found any evidence of the shooting near the intersection of Mary and Mill streets.